Tiffani Montez Principal Analyst

Tiffani Montez is a Principal Analyst at EMARKETER. She works directly with clients to provide actionable insights on advancements in how value is stored, managed, transferred, and spent, for an audience of top banks and technology providers.

Previously, she was a Strategic Advisor at advisory services firm Aite-Novarica Group and has held executive-level roles at Wells Fargo and Terafina. Her unique blend of experience as a practitioner, analyst, and technology solution provider gives her the foundation to be able to provide thought leadership to clients through all lenses of the financial services ecosystem.

She is a frequent media contributor and speaker at banking events, including Money 20/20, Finovate, CES, and Mobile Payments Conference, among many others.