Sky Canaves Senior Analyst

Sky Canaves is a Senior Analyst on the retail and ecommerce desk at EMARKETER. Her work spans the categories of fashion, beauty, and luxury and her subject matter areas of expertise include loyalty, sustainability, social commerce, marketplaces, and digital commerce platforms.

Previously, Sky was Content Director at Jing Daily, where she led a team producing in-depth research reports on China’s luxury sector, and she was a reporter for The Wall Street Journal covering China from Hong Kong and Beijing. She is fluent in Mandarin and Spanish.

Sky holds a JD from Stanford Law School and a Masters in Journalism from The University of Hong Kong. She received her undergraduate degree from Hunter College.