Paul Briggs Principal Analyst

Paul Briggs is EMARKETER’s Principal Analyst, Canada for EMARKETER and is based in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario. Since joining EMARKETER in 2013, Paul has covered all forms of digital media in Canada including advertising, mobile, social media, video, and ecommerce.

He has spoken at a variety of conferences including DX3 Canada, eTail Canada, and events hosted by IAB Canada and the Association of Canadian Advertisers. He is a frequent media contributor and has been quoted by leading Canadian news organizations including The Globe and Mail, Report on Business, Media in Canada, IT Business Canada, and The Message.

Paul is a graduate of York University (BA, English) and The Humber College School of Journalism, both located in Toronto.