Max Willens Principal Analyst

Max Willens is the principal analyst of social media and the creator economy. He covers the evolving role that social media plays in advertising and ecommerce, as well as creators’ growing role in media and entertainment. He has given presentations at industry events including the NRF’s Retail’s Big Show, Advertising Week and Programmatic I/O, and been quoted in national news outlets ranging from The New York Times and the BBC, as well as leading business publications including Bloomberg and Reuters.

Prior to joining EMARKETER, Max served as the senior editor of research and features at Digiday.

Max is a graduate of Oberlin College and the Craig Newmark School of Journalism at CUNY, where he was a CUNY Chancellor Award winner, a Punch Sulzberger Scholar and a McGraw Business fellow.