ArticlesPricing

Products

See All Solutions →
By ProductEMARKETER PRO+Analyst Access Program
By Use CaseDetermine Market SizingDevelop StrategiesAllocate BudgetBenchmark PerformanceWin New BusinessDevelop Go-to-Market StrategyStay InformedThought LeadershipSee All Use Cases
Advertising & Sponsorship
Boost your brand and generate demand with media programs.
Learn More

Events & Resources

Learning Center
Read through guides, explore resource hubs, and sample our coverage.
Learn More
Events
Register for an upcoming webinar and track which industry events our analysts attend.
Learn More
Podcasts
Listen to our podcast, Behind the Numbers for the latest news and insights.
Learn More

Topics

See All Topics →
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →

Latest Articles

Explore our Research →

Most chronic patients feel overwhelmed at diagnosis—pharma can help fill the gap

Article |
 Dec 24, 2025

A small bonus is all it takes to keep refund dollars in your store

Article |
 Dec 24, 2025

The big answers: EMARKETER Daily quiz

Article |
 Dec 23, 2025

Package theft takes a toll on ecommerce

Article |
 Dec 23, 2025

Consumer skepticism of AI in the creator economy is surging

Article |
 Dec 23, 2025

Retail tech to watch in 2026

Article |
 Dec 23, 2025

How AI rewired marketing in 2025: The breakout use cases for marketing leaders

Article |
 Dec 23, 2025

5 top retail stories from 2025: Beauty, agentic, tariffs, and shifting habits

Article |
 Dec 23, 2025

5 top marketing stories of 2025: Tariffs, AI, and the decline of diversity

Article |
 Dec 23, 2025

AI-driven creative tools expand fast, challenging the traditional agency model

Article |
 Dec 22, 2025
Browse All →

About

Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Our Clients
Key decision-makers share why they find EMARKETER so critical.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Our Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
EMARKETER

Meet The Analysts

social media & the creator economy
Max Willens Headshot

Max Willens

Principal Analyst

Max Willens is the principal analyst of social media and the creator economy. He covers the evolving role that social media plays in advertising and ecommerce, as well as creators’ growing role in media and entertainment. He has given presentations at industry events including the NRF’s Retail’s Big Show, Advertising Week and Programmatic I/O, and been quoted in national news outlets ranging from The New York Times and the BBC, as well as leading business publications including Bloomberg and Reuters.

Prior to joining EMARKETER, Max served as the senior editor of research and features at Digiday.

Max is a graduate of Oberlin College and the Craig Newmark School of Journalism at CUNY, where he was a CUNY Chancellor Award winner, a Punch Sulzberger Scholar and a McGraw Business fellow.