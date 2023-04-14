Carina Perkins Senior Analyst, UK

Carina Perkins is a senior analyst covering retail and ecommerce at EMARKETER. Focused on the UK but with an eye on Western Europe, she researches and analyzes consumer behaviors and trends such as retail media, digital grocery, retail tech, D2C brands, fulfillment and delivery, mobile commerce and social commerce.

A former journalist and digital editor of UK trade title The Grocer, Carina has over 15 years’ experience writing about retail & FMCG. She has been cited by news organizations including the BBC, The Independent, The Sun, The Daily Mail, Investors Chronicle, Modern Retail and The Farmer’s Guardian.

Carina has spoken at industry conferences and roundtables including Foodex, the Food and Drink Expo, the Norwegian Seafood Summit and The Grow Green Conference. She holds an undergraduate degree from Sussex University and a postgraduate diploma from Highbury College.