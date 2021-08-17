Black lives matter.

Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
EMARKETER
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

Kids remember seeing ads on YouTube over streaming, TikTok

Article |
 Mar 28, 2024

Exclusive: Instagram's nano-influencers outperform—as do TikTok’s upper echelon of creators

Article |
 Mar 28, 2024

Where and how Gen Alpha consumes content: From YouTube to Netflix to Roblox

Article |
 Mar 28, 2024

A slight increase in minutes per day with media, thanks to another boost for digital

Article |
 Mar 28, 2024

Social media users trust brands over influencers on finance, apparel, skincare

Article |
 Mar 27, 2024

Deep discounting, mcommerce remain keys to holiday season success

Article |
 Mar 27, 2024

Cash-back rewards drive consumers to open new credit cards

Article |
 Mar 26, 2024

Starbucks saying goodbye to global CMO role is part of a larger trend

Article |
 Mar 26, 2024

AI will ‘supercharge’ creativity but exacerbate existing privacy concerns, says VML exec

Article |
 Mar 26, 2024

OpenAI’s Sora could create a new era for video marketing—but it could also clutter YouTube and TikTok

Article |
 Mar 26, 2024
Explore our Research →

Products

EMARKETER delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
PRO+
New data sets, deeper insights, and flexible data visualizations.
Learn More
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More
Analyst Access Program
Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.
Learn More

About EMARKETER

Our goal is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past events, recent podcasts, and other featured resources.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to EMARKETER's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More
EMARKETER

Black lives matter.

Police brutality, racial injustice, and what happens in many communities on a daily basis is wrong. What's gone on in our country has persisted for too long.

Naming the problem out loud is important, and while words matter even more essential is the need for us to take action to help bring about positive change.

Here are the first steps we’re taking at Insider Intelligence:

  • Recruitment and promotions. As a newly-formed company, we are able to build a fresh foundation for how we handle talent search and promotions. We will establish clear criteria for employment and advancement with the express purpose of mitigating bias and barriers to success. Additionally, all employees will be required to attend periodic and ongoing unconscious bias and interview training.
  • Inclusion Council. Our Inclusion Council is an employee-led resource group providing a platform to our Black employees, as well as other employees of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other historically under-represented groups. We are committing new funding to the Council and will create a formal partnership with our executive team to ensure that good ideas lead to action.
  • Products. The strength of our research methodology comes from the diversity and breadth of the sources we rely on. Building on our methodology, we will partner with industry groups that have a mission of amplifying diverse voices. In addition, we have already begun the first regular audit of our editorial guidelines for inclusive demographic terminology.

At Insider Intelligence we value getting “better every day.” This means acting with urgency to improve what we can, as quickly as we can. The steps outlined above are only the beginning. We know that we are far from perfect and that we’ll make mistakes along the way, but at the highest levels of the company we are committed to driving positive change through action.

An important part of this commitment is listening to you about how we might do better. To share your feedback or suggestions, please let us know at ii-feedback@emarketer.com.

EMARKETER

Geographies

EMARKETER

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

One Liberty Plaza9th FloorNew York, NY 100061-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844sales@emarketer.com

* Copyright © 2024 
EMARKETER Inc. All Rights Reserved.