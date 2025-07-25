Digital Marketing Group Relies on EMARKETER for Forecast Intelligence

Digital Marketing Group (DMG) provides targeted digital marketing

consulting and services including programmatic, SEO, website development, social media marketing, and creative production for clients in a variety of verticals. EMARKETER’s forecasts are an essential part of the Portland, Oregon agency’s toolkit.

“The data is rock solid. It’s well respected and it helps illustrate to clients what their peers are doing, and make the case for when and how they should be spending their budgets,” says Lisa Lawrence, vice president of sales operations, DMG. “We can create data-backed presentations that show clients what is happening both in their industry and the digital marketing space.”

DMG’s entire sales and ad operations teams have access to EMARKETER. Account executives were using the free version regularly, and encouraged the company to subscribe for enhanced insights. “We use it to stay up-to-date, not only about trends directly related to what we do as a digital marketing agency, but what’s happening in the wider business world as well,” says Lawrence.

Given the busy schedules of the company’s account executives,

Lawrence regularly posts content from EMARKETER newsletters,

podcasts, slides, and forecasts to DMG’s intranet and Microsoft Teams channels. “I share the data that pertains to the industries we serve, always with the link so they can go and see the complete report themselves,” she says. “It gives them information to support our sales process.”

Insight for Client Spending

Lawrence mentions budgeting as a top priority for DMG’s clients.

“That’s a huge challenge across the board. We’re constantly asked

where dollars should be allocated.” Forecasts on digital ad spending give DMG data-backed insights to advise clients on where their peers are spending and what is happening in their own industries.

EMARKETER graphs and charts are used in about 90% of the slide

decks Lawrence creates for both existing clients and new business

pitches. It is also a vital tool for advising clients on how to allocate

their budgets.

For example, for a national beef jerky brand she featured charts

on spending for linear and streaming TV. “It helped me illustrate what is happening in the space, who the players are, and how it is evolving,” she says. “Combined with our own insight, EMARKETER data helped me make the case for where and how they should be spending.”

“Before we had PRO+ access, we’d spend a lot of time Googling for

information, and we might not get reliable results,” says Lawrence.

“The access to more forecasts is super handy for determining where a client’s sector is going and where their peers are doing. I use EMARKETER every day, and I encourage our sales team to use

it as often as they can.”