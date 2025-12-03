Attend the EMARKETER Summit and Enter for a Chance to Win a $50 Amazon Gift Card!

Attend the EMARKETER Summit: Commerce Media 2026 Kickoff and Enter for a Chance to Win a $50 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.



1. Eligibility

The “Attend the EMARKETER Summit: Commerce Media 2026 Kickoff and Enter for a Chance to Win a $50 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes” (the “Promotion”) is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older (or the age of majority in their state of residence, if higher) at the time of entry.

Businesses and other legal entities are not eligible to participate.

Employees, officers, and directors of EMARKETER, Inc. dba EMARKETER (“Sponsor”), its parent company, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, and any other entities involved in the administration or fulfillment of the Promotion (collectively, the “Promotion Parties”), as well as the immediate family members and household members of each of the foregoing, are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” means parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses, regardless of residence. “Household members” means individuals who share the same residence at least three (3) months per year.

The Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion.

2. Sponsor

The Promotion is sponsored by EMARKETER, Inc. dba EMARKETER, One Liberty Plaza, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10006 (“Sponsor”).

3. Promotion Period

The Promotion begins on December 5, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on December 5, 2025 at 2:50 p.m. ET (the “Promotion Period”). Sponsor’s clock is the official timekeeping device for the Promotion.

4. How to Enter

During the Promotion Period, Sponsor will host five (5) summit sessions as part of the EMARKETER Summit: Commerce Media 2026 Kickoff (each, a “Session”). At the conclusion of each Session, Sponsor will display a QR code that links to an online entry form for that Session (each, an “Entry Form”). To receive an entry for a specific Session, scan the QR code (or access the URL provided by Sponsor) and fully complete and submit the Entry Form during the Promotion Period. Each properly completed Entry Form constitutes one (1) entry into the Promotion.

To enter without attending a Session, during the Promotion Period send an email to events@emarketer.com with the subject line “Commerce Media 2026 Kickoff Sweepstakes Entry.” The email must include your full name, mailing address, and email address (an “AMOE Entry”). Each valid AMOE Entry received during the Promotion Period constitutes one (1) entry.

Entry Limits

Limit five (5) total entries per person, regardless of method of entry. Entries received in excess of this limit are void. Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, incomplete, or illegible entries.

5. Winner Selection; Odds

On or about December 5, 2025, after the end of the Promotion Period, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received to select five (5) potential winners (each, a “Winner”).

The odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received.

Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion.

Sponsor may announce Winners live at the event and/or by email, but all Winners are subject to verification as described below.

6. Prizes

Each Winner will receive one (1) $50 Amazon.com electronic gift card (the “Prize”).

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Prize: $50

Total ARV of all Prizes: $250

Prizes are non-transferable and may not be sold, substituted, or redeemed for cash, except that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised Prize becomes unavailable.

Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state, or local taxes associated with acceptance or use of a Prize.

Amazon Disclaimer: Amazon is not a sponsor of this Promotion. Amazon, Amazon.com, and its logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

7. Winner Notification and Requirements

Sponsor will attempt to notify each potential Winner by email using the contact information provided at the time of entry within approximately one (1) business day of the drawing.

If a potential Winner:

• does not respond within five (5) days of the first notification attempt,

• fails to provide any required information,

• is found to be ineligible, or

• does not comply with these Official Rules,

then the Prize may be forfeited, and Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, select an alternate Winner in a random drawing from the remaining eligible entries.

Sponsor may require a potential Winner to complete and return an eligibility declaration and liability/publicity release, where lawful, as a condition of receiving a Prize.

8. Privacy and Publicity

Information collected from entrants is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, available at https://www.emarketer.com.

Where permitted by law, Winners grant Sponsor the right to use their name, likeness, biographical information, and state of residence for advertising and promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further compensation or notice.

9. General Conditions

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, suspend, or modify the Promotion if fraud, technical failures, or any other factor impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Promotion. Sponsor may disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or violates these Official Rules or acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner.

Failure by Sponsor to enforce any provision of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

10. Release and Limitations of Liability

By participating, entrants agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor and the Promotion Parties from and against any and all claims, damages, losses, liabilities, costs, or expenses arising out of participation in the Promotion or receipt or use of any Prize.

In no event shall Sponsor or the Promotion Parties be liable for any indirect, incidental, consequential, special, or punitive damages.

Entrant agrees that Sponsor’s total liability in any cause of action shall not exceed the cost of entry into the Promotion.

11. Disputes

Except where prohibited, entrants agree that any disputes, claims, or causes of action arising out of or related to the Promotion or any Prize shall be resolved individually, without resort to any class action, exclusively by the state or federal courts located in New York County, New York.

These Official Rules and all disputes shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York, without regard to its conflict-of-laws principles.

12. Winner List

For a list of Winners (available after December 30, 2025), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to:

EMARKETER – Commerce Media 2026 Kickoff Sweepstakes Winner List

One Liberty Plaza, 9th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Requests must be postmarked by December 30, 2025 and received by January 15, 2026.