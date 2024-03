More Van Dyke is Vice President of Content and head of the Financial Services verticals at...

Van Dyke is Vice President of Content and head of the Financial Services verticals at Insider Intelligence. He oversees content across the Banking, Fintech, and Payments and Commerce verticals, which provide actionable insights on advancements in how value is stored, managed, transferred, and spent, for an audience of top banks, retailers, and commerce firms. Van Dyke launched Insider Intelligence’s financial services benchmarks, which measure digital banking features and consumer perceptions of U.S. and U.K. banks. He is a frequent media contributor and speaker at payments and banking events, including Money 20/20, Finovate, and before the Federal Reserve. Previously, he was an Analyst at Javelin Strategy & Research, an advisory services firm, focused on mobile payments and mobile banking.