The Retail/eCommerce Bundle
Retail and ecommerce are not immune to the economic headwinds facing today’s businesses. Despite a challenging economy, key areas like retail media continue to accelerate. To prepare you for the year ahead and beyond, EMARKETER has curated The Retailer Bundle, a selection of research reports that analyze the industry from multiple perspectives.
Save 44% off full report prices!
Buy the Bundle
$7,970 $4,495
Choose any pairing below for $2,495
Benefits/Highlights
Explore key trends in the Retail and Ecommerce sector with 6 reports, 110 pages and 68 charts
Share bundle reports internally with your colleagues
Credit the value of your purchase towards a full EMARKETER subscription within 60 days of purchase
$4,495 (Save 44%)Buy the Bundle
Includes
-
Any Growth Slows After Pandemic Boost, but Sales Remain Robust
- How big is mCommerce in the US?
- What’s driving the growth?
- What does it mean for retailers and brands?
-
Essential goods will drive growth, but subscription fatigue looms
- What are the different subscription models offered by retailers, brands, and delivery services?
- What are the best practices for driving customer loyalty?
- What product categories are best suited?
-
The market weathers economic turbulence
- How much will advertisers spend on retail media networks?
- How resistant is retail media ad spending to market headwinds?
- Who are the top players?
- What are their value propositions?
-
How Brands Can Cash In on #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt with a Content-First Strategy
- How big is the opportunity on TikTok?
- What role do creators?
- What are best practices for brands and marketers?
-
How 19 Business Divisions Fuel Amazon’s Flywheel
- How dominant is Amazon?
- Why look at the power of Amazon in 2021?
- How many consumers participate in Amazon Prime, the loyalty program that keeps customers using multiple divisions?
-
Can Instacart and DoorDash Help Retailers Take on Amazon?
- How does Amazon’s delivery dominance affect its retail competitors?
- What should retailers consider when exploring delivery partnerships with Instacart and DoorDash?
- Is quick commerce the future of delivery or a pandemic bust?