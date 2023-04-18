Peter Newman Director of Forecasting

Peter Newman is a Director of Forecasting at EMARKETER. He spearheads biannual coverage of the company’s flagship US digital ad spending estimates and oversees social media user forecasts, among a range of additional forecasts, while overseeing a team of forecasting analysts contributing their own work to one of EMARKETER’s core products. He is a regular guest on the EMARKETER’s Behind the Numbers podcast, and has been quoted in The Information, the BBC, AdWeek, Wired, and other publications.

Previously, Newman was a Senior Research Analyst at Business EMARKETER, writing reports and short-form content focused on the impact of connectivity and digital technology on digital transformation efforts. He holds an MA in Political Science from Vanderbilt University, and a BA from Brandeis University.