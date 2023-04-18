Meet The Analysts
Financial Services
David Morris
Principal Analyst
David Morris is Principal Analyst leading the payments and demographics teams at EMARKETER. He is responsible for shaping and executing content coverage and writing for leaders across the payments landscape.
Previously, David operated his own payments consultancy, working with payment networks, card issuers, consulting companies and research providers. Prior to that, he was a Research Director at Mintel.
He has also been a longtime faculty member at DePaul University, where he taught and developed market research, writing, and critical thinking classes.
David holds a JD from Loyola University Chicago and a BA in English Literature from University of Illinois.