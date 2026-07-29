From Social Discovery to Real-World Action

For years, digital discovery has largely been built around search. Consumers asked questions, searched for answers, and brands competed to be found. However, discovery is increasingly becoming more social. It’s shaped by the people we know, the communities we trust, and the conversations we’re already having.

Recent data reflects that shift:

Traditional search is no longer the default starting point for discovery. More than 40% of Gen Z now turn to social platforms first when looking for information, ahead of traditional search engines (32%), according to Sprout Social.

Private communication is becoming the preferred way to connect. More than half (53.3%) of US Gen Z primarily use social media for direct messaging rather than public posting, EMARKETER’s US Gen Z Social Media survey found.

Consumers increasingly value one-to-one interactions. About half (52%) prefer private conversations over public interactions when engaging with creators and brands, according to Zebracat research.

Together, these trends point to a new reality: Discovery is increasingly shaped by trusted relationships and social interactions rather than traditional search alone. Increasingly, people are deciding where to go and what to do based on the people and communities around them, not just the information available to them.

We’re seeing that evolution play out on Snap Map.

Traditional maps help people get from point A to point B. They answer practical questions like, How do I get where I need to go? Snap Map answers a different set of questions: Where do I want to go? What’s happening nearby? What are my friends doing right now? Instead of functioning solely as a navigation tool, Snap Map helps people discover where life is happening through the lens of trusted connections. People don’t open Snap Map by accident. They open it intentionally when looking for inspiration, deciding where to go next, and exploring what’s happening around them.

That shift in consumer behavior creates a new opportunity for marketers.



Bringing social discovery into the real world

As social discovery becomes more influential, brands have an opportunity to participate in the moments that shape real-world decisions. Promoted Places enables brands to become part of that discovery process, participating in how people already discover places socially on Snap Map. Rather than interrupting consumer behavior, it allows brands to show up within an environment where people are already exploring what’s happening around them, deciding where to go next, and looking for inspiration from trusted connections. In that sense, brands become part of a socially contextual discovery experience rooted in exploration, connection, and culture, helping connect digital discovery with real-world action.

The early results reinforce why this approach matters. Promoted Places campaigns have generated more than 20 million incremental visits, while driving double-digit growth in foot traffic for advertisers. Early beta campaigns also achieved an average 65% reduction in cost per incremental visit, demonstrating how social discovery can translate into measurable business outcomes.

The opportunity continues to grow alongside consumer engagement. In Q4 2025, Snap Map reached 435 million monthly active users, and Promoted Places generated more than 650,000 map interactions over a recent three-month period. As discovery drives real-world visits, those experiences can in turn inspire even more discovery, creating a powerful cycle of social influence that benefits both consumers and brands.

That opens the door to a more effective holiday sequence. A beauty or fashion brand can launch an AR try-on in October, shift into gift-guide storytelling in November, and then move into shipping deadlines or promotional urgency in December. The funnel becomes longer, but also more connected.

Dave & Buster’s illustrates what this looks like in practice.The family-friendly arcade and restaurant wanted to promote its seasonal “Eat & Play Combo” while driving in-person visits during the holiday season. Working with dentsu X, the campaign combined Promoted Places with Commercials and Snap Ads, helping nearby locations become discoverable while Snapchatters were already exploring what to do with friends, rather than relying on awareness alone. The multi-format strategy reached more than 10 million Snapchatters, drove a 47% lift in incremental visits, and generated a 13-point lift in action intent among users exposed to multiple formats, demonstrating the power of connecting social discovery with real-world experiences.

While every campaign has different objectives, the broader lesson is consistent: Consumers increasingly expect discovery to feel relevant, contextual, and connected to what they’re already doing. The brands that succeed won’t simply be the ones that appear in search results. They’ll be the ones that participate naturally in moments of exploration and inspiration, helping consumers move from digital discovery to real-world action.

We’re entering a new era of discovery, one where social interactions don’t just influence decisions, they inspire real-world action. For marketers, the opportunity isn’t simply to reach consumers. It’s to become part of the moments of connection that shape where people go, what they do, and the experiences they choose to share.