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With more than 50% of Latin Americans aged 14 and up projected to make an online purchase this year—up from about 33% in 2019 according to EMARKETER—now is the time to engage these digitally-savvy consumers and refine your online marketing approaches.

Navigating the digital landscape today requires solid data-driven insights like the one above. Companies frequently devote countless hours to data hunting online or seeking assistance from research firms. To streamline this vital research, EMARKETER PRO+ offers more than just data and analysis; we provide a comprehensive solution for all your needs in advertising, media and marketing; retail and ecommerce; emerging technologies; and more.

Empower your strategic decisions with our extensive range of content tailored for the Latin America market. Our coverage spans key regions including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru—plus global comparisons.

Here’s a snapshot of what our team puts together annually:

50+ analyst reports: timely, insightful, and unbiased!

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