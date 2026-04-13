Source Profile: Gotoclient

Newsletter sign-up
Does my company subscribe?
Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
EMARKETER
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
ArticlesPricing

Products

See All Solutions →
By ProductEMARKETER PRO+EM Advisory
By Use CaseDetermine Market SizingDevelop StrategiesAllocate BudgetBenchmark PerformanceWin New BusinessDevelop Go-to-Market StrategyStay InformedThought LeadershipSee All Use Cases
Advertising & Sponsorship
Boost your brand and generate demand with media programs.
Learn More

Events & Resources

Learning Center
Read through guides, explore resource hubs, and sample our coverage.
Learn More
Events
Register for an upcoming webinar and track which industry events our analysts attend.
Learn More
Podcasts
Listen to our podcast, Behind the Numbers for the latest news and insights.
Learn More

Topics

See All Topics →
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →

Latest Articles

Explore our Research →

ChatGPT nearly doubled its audience in 12 months

Article |
 Apr 14, 2026

MMM is at a breaking point, but AI offers a way forward

Article |
 Apr 14, 2026

Two-way SMS tops the CX investment list for brands that haven't deployed it yet

Article |
 Apr 13, 2026

Department stores aren't dead, they just need new metrics for success

Article |
 Apr 13, 2026

Perplexity expands sources of personal financial data for AI analysis

Article |
 Apr 13, 2026

Anthropic’s Mythos points to an urgent cyberthreat to banks

Article |
 Apr 13, 2026

Gen Alpha is ready to talk about personal finances

Article |
 Apr 13, 2026

BBB National Programs launches influencer business certification

Article |
 Apr 13, 2026

Walmart Connect expands social capabilities as retail media chases off-site growth

Article |
 Apr 13, 2026

AI Visibility Index: Personal Care & Beauty Q1 2026 Leaderboard

Article |
 Apr 13, 2026
Browse All →

About

Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how EMARKETER came to be.
Learn More
Our Clients
Key decision-makers share why they find EMARKETER so critical.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Our Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about EMARKETER.
Contact Us
EMARKETER

Source Profile: Gotoclient

Gotoclient is a B2B digital marketing and client acquisition platform that helps businesses generate and convert leads through data-driven strategies. It offers services including lead generation, campaign management, and performance optimization, enabling companies to improve customer acquisition efficiency, enhance targeting, and drive measurable growth across digital channels.

Gotoclient provides tools and services designed to support structured lead pipelines, from initial audience targeting to conversion tracking and reporting. Its approach incorporates segmentation, campaign testing, and performance benchmarking to help businesses evaluate acquisition strategies and refine outreach efforts. The platform also supports integration with customer relationship management (CRM) systems, enabling more consistent lead management and attribution across channels.

We value Gotoclient’s emphasis on measurable acquisition workflows and its ability to align marketing activity with downstream sales outcomes. Its focus on data transparency, campaign optimization, and lead qualification offers businesses visibility into performance and more informed decision-making across customer acquisition efforts.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Data is collected and analyzed by Gotoclient based on campaign execution across B2B marketing and demand generation programs. Metrics are derived from performance data across channels such as LinkedIn Ads, Google Ads, inbound marketing, account-based marketing, and other digital activations. Results are evaluated against business-aligned KPIs, including lead quality, cost per opportunity, pipeline generated, and contribution to sales, with a focus on measurable commercial outcomes across industries and European markets.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
B2B (within the marketing metrics)Cost per Lead (CPL) (B2B)The average cost to generate a lead, calculated by dividing total campaign cost by the number of leads generated.
B2B (within the marketing metrics)Engagement Rate (B2B)The percentage of users who interact with B2B content, calculated by dividing total engagements (clicks, likes, shares, comments, or similar actions) by total views or impressions, then multiplying by 100.
B2B (within the marketing metrics)Impressions (B2B)The total number of times an ad or piece of content is displayed on a screen, regardless of user interaction.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 50 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
EMARKETER

Geographies

EMARKETER

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

685 Third Avenue21st FloorNew York, NY 100171-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844[email protected]

* Copyright © 2026 
EMARKETER Inc. All Rights Reserved.